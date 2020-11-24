Sections
Potholed road fixed in Ludhiana’s Model Town, MC official gets show-cause notice for delay

Assistant engineer told to explain in three days why the repair work was delayed

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 18:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Initially the pothole was filled with rubble and interlocking tiles, which gave away. (HT File Photo)

Taking note of residents’ complaints regarding the potholed Jawaddi Road in Model Town, the civic body has repaired it and the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner has issued a show-cause notice to assistant engineer (AE) Balwinder Singh for delaying the work.

On November 9, a girl had suffered serious head injury after her two-wheeler fell due to a pothole. Following this, residents took to the social media to slam the civic body for its apathy. A complaint regarding this was also filed with the chief minister’s office.

As senior officials came to know about this, a show-cause notice was issued to the AE. Besides, the road was repaired twice, as the first job was not executed properly on Monday.

“This is the fourth road repair for the pothole since November 9. In the first two instances, the pothole was filled with rubble and interlocking tiles. As that failed to solve the purpose, the road was repaired with hot-mix on Monday and again on Tuesday. Had the MC acted sooner, several accidents could have been averted,” said Jaskirat Singh, an area resident.



MC commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal said, “Superintending engineers have been directed to repair potholes in their respective areas. The AE has been given three days to submit a reply to the show-cause notice.”

Another AE gets notice

A show-cause notice has also been issued to assistant engineer Rakesh Singla for his failure to keep a check on the inferior road construction work being done by a contractor in Giaspura. Officer on special duty to the CM, Ankit Bansal had earlier complained to the MC chief against this. Singla has been told to submit a reply in three days.

