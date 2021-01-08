Power bills worth Rs 1,072.55cr of 13.80L consumers pending: MSEDCL

PUNE As per the data of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) as many as 1,380,300 consumers from Pune district have pending power bills worth Rs 1,072.55 crore.

The consumers are from domestic, commercial and industrial sectors and have not paid bills between March and December 2020, said, officials.

“Due to the current situation, MSEDCL is facing a financial crisis. The consumers should cooperate by paying the dues and current electricity bills,” said Ankush Nale, Pune regional director, MSEDCL.

Out of 1,380,300 consumers, 5.80 lakh consumers have not paid even a single bill between April-November 2020 which include dues worth Rs 576.91 crore.

“There were complaints from people regarding irregularity in the bills and MSEDCL has corrected all the bills still dues are pending. We request all the consumers to clear the current and overdue bills,” said a release by MSEDCL.

“People not only from the rural area but within the city are yet to pay the bills from the past three months. We have not taken any actions against them till now, but if it continues then we have to take action especially against people living in the city,” said an official from MSEDCL on condition of anonymity.