Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Power generation trials begin at waste-to-energy plant in Shimla

Power generation trials begin at waste-to-energy plant in Shimla

Plant supervisor DP Singh said preparations are underway to start the commercial production of power soon.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 21:11 IST

By Navneet Rathore, Hindustan Times Shimla

SHIMLA Trials to produce electricity from garbage generated by residents here has started at the solid waste management plant at Bhariyal, located on the outskirts of Shimla.

Around two-kilowatt power is being produced during the trials every day. The waste-to-energy plant has the capacity to generate two megawatts electricity daily.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, electricity production for commercial use was delayed. However, the Shimla municipal corporation (MC) has claimed that the required power will be produced as soon as the plant gets fully commissioned.

The MC has entrusted a private company with the task of running the solid waste management plant. But the private firm is yet to get some machines from abroad, and only after they do will the plant be able to generate power to its full capacity.

Plant supervisor DP Singh said preparations are underway to start the commercial production of electricity, which will be fully started as soon as the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Around 70 to 80 tonnes of garbage is generated daily by the households of Shimla. However, the plant would require 100 tonnes of daily waste to generate electricity for the city. To fulfil this requirement, the MC has made arrangements to source garbage from the panchayats adjacent to Shimla.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Sep 24, 2020 21:24 IST
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Sep 24, 2020 20:17 IST
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Sep 24, 2020 21:34 IST
Covid-19 positive Manish Sisodia has dengue, blood platelets falling: Delhi hospital
Sep 24, 2020 21:27 IST

latest news

NIA grills Kerala CM’s former aide for third time in gold smuggling case
Sep 24, 2020 21:42 IST
Haryana logs 22 fatalities, 1,698 Covid infections
Sep 24, 2020 21:38 IST
Report red-flags air pollution level in Gaya, Muzaffarpur
Sep 24, 2020 21:37 IST
Seen the hilarious ‘Da Vinky’ memes flooding Twitter? Here’s how it started
Sep 24, 2020 21:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.