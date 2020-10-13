Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Power outage in Mumbai: Why did city’s islanding system for uninterrupted electricity supply fail?

Power outage in Mumbai: Why did city’s islanding system for uninterrupted electricity supply fail?

Why did the four decades old islanding system, meant to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the city, fail to work when the power grid tripped on Monday? Developed by Tata...

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:22 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

Why did the four decades old islanding system, meant to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the city, fail to work when the power grid tripped on Monday?

Developed by Tata Power in 1981 to handle disturbance, the islanding system is meant to ensure that the power systems of Tata and Adani plants are intentionally isolated or islanded from the external grid. This helps the power generated at the plants to be transmitted to concentrated areas and enables the authorities to continue supply to essential category customers. Of the approximate 2400MW-2600MW power supply to Mumbai, 1600MW is to be islanded, with Tata’s Trombay thermal plant’s 500MW, 600MW from hydrogeneration units in Khopoli and 500MW from Adani’s Dahanu plant. The system could not work as Tata plants failed to isolate from the rest of the grid. Adani Power’s Dahanu plant islanded 385MW (the supply has been reduced from 500MW owing to Covid).

Since 1981, the islanding system in Mumbai has worked well on 27 of the 37 occasions of grid disturbances, according to industry insiders.

Energy minister Nitin Raut said the islanding could not work because of grid failure at multiple centres. “Besides the tripping of circuit-2 at Kalwa-Padghe centre, Kharghar transformer tripped, Uran gas power plant developed a technical snag. This led to overload on Tata and Adani plants resulting in failure of the islanding system,” he said.



Tata Power Company, in its statement, said: “Mumbai’s islanding system that saves the city from major power outages was separated, however, it could not hold as additional 900MW load dropped at 10:05hrs.” Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, in its statement, said, “Islanding of Dahanu saved the essential supplies. Rest supplies are being restored as grid inputs get available from the state system.”

Energy expert Ashok Pendse says the islanding system would not have worked in the wake of rise in demand.

“Even if the islanding system had been activated, Mumbai’s demand could not have been met. Currently, the power demand in the city is 2400MW owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it goes upto 3200MW at other times and in that case islanding could not have worked. There would have been a shortfall of 800-1600MW over the supply from the islanding system.”

The state had appointed an expert committee headed by IIT Bombay’s professor SA Khaparde to study a similar outage in Mumbai in November 2010. The committee submitted its report in June 2011.

It had commented on the islanding: “With expected Mumbai demand touching to 500MW (in near future), the existing islanding scheme will not work. The islanding scheme needs to be reviewed for possible load-generation balance and accordingly islands need to be formed by separating other networks. Initially, both Tata Power Company and R-Infra (Now Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited) can be islanders together, but independent islands would be required to be formed in future, so they survive on their own available load-generation balance.”

Pendse added: “A robust system of transmission with 400KV line as recommended in the report could have enabled direct supply to Mumbai, avoiding indirect supply through Kharghar and Kalwa. Why could the state not strengthen the transmission?”

Raut said the proposal of laying of 440KV line for Mumbai will result in additional burden on consumers and hence has been put on the backburner.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
Oct 12, 2020 23:09 IST
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 12, 2020 22:39 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers special floors KKR in Sharjah
Oct 12, 2020 23:41 IST
‘Simply unethical’: UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop Covid
Oct 13, 2020 00:35 IST

latest news

Nagaland students ban movement of govt vehicles; put stir on hold after minister’s death
Oct 13, 2020 00:49 IST
Power outage in Mumbai: Police control room affected for three hours
Oct 13, 2020 00:47 IST
Notice to James Hotel for defaulting on ₹93-lakh property tax
Oct 13, 2020 00:47 IST
Healthcare facilities in Mumbai equipped with enough diesel to operate ventilators, ICUs in case of power outage: Civic corporation
Oct 13, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.