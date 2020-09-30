PPCB conducts checks at dyeing units in Ludhiana, collect samples

A team of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials conducted surprise inspections at dyeing units situated in the Focal Point area on Wednesday to check the working of effluent treatment plants (ETP).

During the visit, the ETP installed at one of the units namely M/S Perfect Dyeing, Phase 8, Focal Point was found non-operational and untreated waste was being dumped in the sewer lines illegally.

Senior environmental engineer, Sandeep Bahl said, “The effluent samples were collected by the team and have been sent for analysis. The action would be taken against the owner under Section 33-A of the Water Act, 1974.”