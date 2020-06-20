Sections
Home / Cities / PPE suits found disposed in open outside Panchkula civil hospital; civil surgeon marks inquiry

PPE suits found disposed in open outside Panchkula civil hospital; civil surgeon marks inquiry

This when there are as many as 43 active coronavirus cases under close observation in the isolation wards of the hospital.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

A sanitation worker picking up the used PPE suits that were found thrown near gynaecology ward at civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

While Panchkula is witnessing a spike in Covid positive cases, the callousness of the hospital staff came to the fore on Saturday when two PPE kits were found thrown in the open near the gynaecology ward of civil hospital in Sector 6 here.

This when there are as many as 43 active coronavirus cases under close observation in the isolation wards of the hospital.

After spotting the kits, one Ajay Kumar informed civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur, who got them removed immediately and counselled the staff not to throw the kits out in the open.

Taking strict note of the callousness, Dr Jasjeet constituted a committee to look into the matter. The committee has been directed to identify the person(s) responsible, so that action can be taken against them.



Personal protection equipment (PPE) is provided to hospital staff to ensure their safety while dealing with Covid patients as well as suspected cases. While it is mandatory to wear them when taking samples for testing, visiting the isolation wards or containment zones, it is equally important to dispose of the used PPE suits properly.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), all single-use PPE must be collected in an appropriate waste bag. The bag must be tightly shut and disinfected and taken to a designated site far from inhabited land for incineration under controlled conditions.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh Covid count goes past 400 with highest single-day spike during Unlock
Jun 21, 2020 00:27 IST
HT Chandigarh Our Take: Transparency key in maintaining private school accounts
Jun 21, 2020 00:26 IST
Labourer strangulates wife, buries body; caught
Jun 21, 2020 00:22 IST
Another elephant carcass found in Odisha, fifth in last eight days
Jun 21, 2020 00:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.