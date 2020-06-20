PPE suits found disposed in open outside Panchkula civil hospital; civil surgeon marks inquiry

A sanitation worker picking up the used PPE suits that were found thrown near gynaecology ward at civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

While Panchkula is witnessing a spike in Covid positive cases, the callousness of the hospital staff came to the fore on Saturday when two PPE kits were found thrown in the open near the gynaecology ward of civil hospital in Sector 6 here.

This when there are as many as 43 active coronavirus cases under close observation in the isolation wards of the hospital.

After spotting the kits, one Ajay Kumar informed civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur, who got them removed immediately and counselled the staff not to throw the kits out in the open.

Taking strict note of the callousness, Dr Jasjeet constituted a committee to look into the matter. The committee has been directed to identify the person(s) responsible, so that action can be taken against them.

Personal protection equipment (PPE) is provided to hospital staff to ensure their safety while dealing with Covid patients as well as suspected cases. While it is mandatory to wear them when taking samples for testing, visiting the isolation wards or containment zones, it is equally important to dispose of the used PPE suits properly.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), all single-use PPE must be collected in an appropriate waste bag. The bag must be tightly shut and disinfected and taken to a designated site far from inhabited land for incineration under controlled conditions.