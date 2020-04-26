Sections
Pre-monsoon nullah cleaning work in Thane likely to be hit

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 20:35 IST

By Megha Pol,

With the lack of manpower due to the lockdown, the pre-monsoon nullah cleaning work in Thane is likely to be hit. With migrant labourers either having left the city or unwilling to work in this situation, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has written to the state government to allow them to get labourers from tribal areas of Wada and Mokhada.

TMC claimed this would not only give employment opportunity to tribals but also resolve their woes.

A civic official requesting anonymity said, “We have finished the tendering process for nullah-cleaning work. However, the contractor is facing labour crunch. We need around 6,000 people for the work. Even with usage of machines, we still need manual labourers. We have written a letter to the state government to allow us to get labourers from tribal areas of Palghar district. This will also provide employment to the tribals.”

The budget for this year’s nullah-cleaning work is ₹9.50 crore and is slated to start by the end of this week with the help of machines and available manpower.



