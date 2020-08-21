Sections
Home / Cities / Pre-wedding shoot at Kelwe beach, 17 booked

Around 17 people from Malad and Borivli have been booked by Kelwe Coastal police for conducting a pre-wedding video shoot at Kelwe beach on Friday. Locals had objected to the shoot...

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 17:58 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Around 17 people from Malad and Borivli have been booked by Kelwe Coastal police for conducting a pre-wedding video shoot at Kelwe beach on Friday. Locals had objected to the shoot citing the restrictions imposed by the Palghar district collector. However as the group continued with the shoot, locals alerted the police. No arrest has been made in the case.

Assistant inspection Mansinh Patil, Kelwe police station, said the group, which included the bride and groom along with their family members, had come in their personal vehicles.

“After we were informed about the incident, we reached the spot and warned them. We also booked them under sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infectious disease), 188 (disobedience to order issued by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. We have asked them to be present before Palghar court after the charge sheet is filed,” said Patil.

District collector Dr Kailash Shinde has restricted the movement of people near water bodies, including rivers, dams, sea, waterfalls and beaches in Palghar. Barricades have also been put up near dams and waterfalls.



