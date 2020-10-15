Present Delhi Medical Council president re-elected for second term

New Delhi: The incumbent president of the Delhi Medical Council, Dr Arun Gupta, has been re-elected for a second five-year term.

The Delhi Medical Council is a statutory body that oversees the practice of modern medicine in the state and takes action against erring doctors in cases of medical negligence. Over 72,000 doctors are registered with the council.

The president is elected by a 25-member general council – eight members elected by doctors, 10 members are nominated by 10 the medical colleges, four members are nominated by the Delhi government and one by the Delhi Medical Association. Apart from that two persons – the director general of health services and the dean of the faculty of medical sciences in DU – are ex-officio members of the council.

The elections for the general assembly was held in March this year and among those elected were nephrologist and BC Roy awardee Dr Anil Kumar Bhalla, renowned cardiologist Dr Prem Agarwal, and former president of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) Dr Pankaj Solanki.

Dr Gupta was elected by a majority of 16 of the 25 votes.

During his previous term as the president, he digitised the entire functioning of the council.

“Delhi medical council is extremely credible, with most of our judgments being upheld by the courts. There is a three-tier fool-proof system in place to ensure fair rulings. For my next term, I will work towards making Delhi quack-free. This was a plan we were working on with the Delhi government, but got delayed because of the delays in the mohalla clinic projects and other incidents like the riots and now the pandemic. But we plan to work on this aspect and make Delhi quack-free in a year,” said Dr Gupta.

Congratulating him, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tweeted, “Congratulations @dr_arunkgupta for getting Re-elected as the President Delhi Medical Council for another term of 5 years. We are proud of good work done by you and your team. Best wishes!”

CM Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted, “Keep doing good work. My best wishes for new term.”