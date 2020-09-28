Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / President gives his assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act, 2020

President gives his assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act, 2020

As per the Centre’s notification, Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi and English shall be the languages used for all or any official purpose in the Union Territory

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 16:18 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Srinagar

There has been a growing demand for the inclusion of more languages into the list of official languages of the Union Territory. (HT File)

The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act, 2020, that lists the languages to be used for official purposes in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and for matters connected therewith, has received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind and been notified by the Centre.

As per the Centre’s notification appearing in the official Gazette, this Act may be called the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act, 2020, as per which, Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi and English shall be the languages used for all or any official purpose in the Union Territory.

“The J&K Official Languages Act, 2020, as per which Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi and English shall be the official languages of the UT, has received Presidential assent and been notified by the Centre,” a government spokesman said.

The Act further provides that business in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory shall be transacted in the official language or languages.



Also Read: Amid Covid-19 slump, Travel Agents Association of Kashmir gears up to host tourists in Valley again

The administrator (lieutenant governor) may, for the promotion and development of regional languages of the Union Territory, take necessary steps to strengthen existing institutional mechanisms such as the Academy of Art, Culture and languages in the Union Territory.

It further provides that institutional mechanisms shall make special efforts for the promotion and development of Gojri, Pahari and Punjabi languages.

There has been a growing demand for the inclusion of more languages into the list of official languages, especially Punjabi and Gojri. However, by this order, the government seems to have put full stop to the proposal of including more languages in the list.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry
Sep 28, 2020 16:17 IST
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Sep 28, 2020 13:18 IST
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
Sep 28, 2020 16:25 IST
Pakistan should tackle influx of outsiders in PoK, India tells UN rights body
Sep 28, 2020 15:24 IST

latest news

UP gangster killed in road accident in police car. It is Vikas Dubey redux
Sep 28, 2020 16:22 IST
Everton’s Ancelotti plays down talk of Walcott exit
Sep 28, 2020 16:21 IST
SPPU issues notice to final year students to vacate hostel premises
Sep 28, 2020 16:19 IST
NIA court sentences IS recruit from Kerala to life imprisonment
Sep 28, 2020 16:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.