President’s office yet to confirm meet with Capt-led delegation

Last week, the CM had appealed to the MLAs of all political parties to accompany him to meet the President, asking them to rise above party lines in safeguarding the interests of Punjab. (HT FILE)

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has not received any response to his request for an appointment with the President of India on November 4. The CM had sought to meet the President to request him for speedy assent to the bills passed by the Vidhan Sabha to counter the central farm laws.

An officer in the chief minister’s office (CMO) confirmed that there was no communication from the President’s office.

Last week, the CM had appealed to the MLAs of all political parties to accompany him to meet the President, asking them to rise above party lines in safeguarding the interests of Punjab.

“I am not aware as to what is the official confirmation from the President. However, I am anyway going to Delhi tomorrow and join my party colleagues in the national capital on Wednesday (Nov 4),” said rural development and panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

Cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa too said he had no knowledge about the status of the appointment with the President. “We are with our CM and will do whatever directions come from him,” he said.

There’s uncertainty: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said there was uncertainty over the meeting with the President. “There has to be confirmation about the programme first. But there is no news,” said Cheema, adding that there was no point going to Delhi under such circumstances.

Govt invites farmers for meeting

The Punjab government on Monday invited representatives of 31 farmer bodies for a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the impact of the suspension of goods trains on the state’s economy due to the rail blockade agitation. Farmer leaders have been called to Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh at 10am.