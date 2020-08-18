Preterm and underweight Covid positive baby successfully discharged after four weeks of ventilator support

Pune: A preterm baby boy born weighing just 1.8 kg was admitted for over a month after being tested positive for Covid-19 at a private hospital. The baby could be the first such occurrence as the first preterm baby who was successfully discharged after undergoing ventilator treatment for about 22 days, including 100% oxygen requirement, in the state, according to the hospital authorities.

Although doctors could not confirm if this is a case of vertical transmission, they are reporting the case as the first of its kind in terms of multiple symptoms, including lung fibrosis, pneumonia in both the lungs and cytokine storm which are not usually reported in Covid-19 positive infants.

Dr Pradeep Surawanshi, who was the treating doctor at Bharati Vidyapeeth University and Medical College and Hospital for the baby, said, “The baby was brought to us after delivery from another private hospital. He experienced breathlessness and was not responding to the normal treatment procedure, and so we got the baby tested for antibodies which tested positive for the Covid-19. The mother was also tested later and was found positive. The baby was born at 34 weeks and weighed only 1.8 kg. The baby was under ventilator treatment for over 22 days and was successfully discharged after 35 days of treatment. The baby is successfully breast feeding. This is a rare case because we observed cytokine storm and lung fibrosis, just like in case of adults. We will be reporting it to the Lancet publication as a first of its kind in the world.”

Neelima Suryavanshi, aunt of the baby said, “The baby was born on July 12 and the same day was shifted to Bharati hospital after experiencing breathlessness. It was a very critical case, but thankfully due to timely intervention the baby is now healthy.”

Dr Sanjay Gupta, former president of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India said, “This is definitely a rare case and a positive one in that. However, the breathlessness in the baby could be because of either being born preterm and that the lungs were not fully developed and underweight or due to Covid.”

The case study report of the case states that “the breathing difficulty gradually increased over the next two days and the baby was put on a ventilator. The infant also received two doses of special medicine called ‘surfactant’ into the baby’s lungs to help the delivery of oxygen. In spite of this, baby required 100% oxygen and was put on a special type of ventilator called high frequency ventilator. The X rays were showing widespread pneumonia in both lungs and resembled the disease presentation as seen in adults with severe Covid-19.

“A special gas called nitric oxide was also used to help oxygen delivery. Baby also had all the blood investigations suggestive of the ‘cytokine storm’ and the antibody test for Covid-19 came to be positive in both baby and mother. It is noteworthy that mother never had any symptoms of Covid-19, except the fact that she had preterm delivery (which itself can be due to corona virus-2).

“A special therapy (Intravenous Immunoglobulin) which helps the immune system was also given. Due to the severity of the disease and after detailed discussion with parents, baby was given high dose steroids (methylprednisolone) for 5 days after which the baby started its gradual recovery.

“The child remained on ventilator for 22 days out of which high frequency ventilator was given for 16 days. In modern day NICU care it is an exceptional event to require such a prolonged ventilatory care. Eventually the baby came off the ventilator on 25th day of life. At this stage, the CT scan of the chest showed some residual scarring (fibrosis) of the lungs, which has been recently documented in adult patients, who have recovered from the severe Covid-19. After few days of oxygen therapy during the recovery process, baby was discharged home on day 35.”

Dr Suryavanshi said, “This is a unique case of a preterm small baby, who suffered from severe Covid-19 disease and required almost 4 weeks of ventilatory support and heavy dose of steroids, which lead to recovery albeit with some residual damage. This kind of severe disease presentation has not been documented world over in preterm small babies. As we know babies have a tremendous potential to recover from any damage, much faster and better than adults, we hope with time, baby will eventually overcome the scars left by this dreadful disease.”