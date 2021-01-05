Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Priest found hanging in Ludhiana

Priest found hanging in Ludhiana

Following his demise, police found out that he had two wives.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 37-year-old temple priest was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house in Mohalla Adarsh Colony, Daba, on Monday.

Following his demise, police found out that he had two wives. While one of his wives claimed that he left a suicide note, citing depression as the reason behind the extreme step, the other one claimed that the handwriting in the note did not match with that of her husband.

According to Daba police, the priest had three children from his first marriage and two from the second. His two wives and their children lived in separate houses.

On Monday, he was with his second wife. According to her, after returning from market, she was shocked to find her husband hanging from the ceiling fan and immediately informed the police.

Inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO, Daba police station, said things will become clearer through the autopsy report, adding that they will examine the handwriting in the suicide note.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
by Venkatesha Babu

latest news

Khar victim’s kin meet Mumbai Police chief, demand justice
by Megha Pol
Traffic diversion at Mahim from January 9 to 13 due to Mumbai Metro railway construction
by Megha Sood
Char Dham shrines, hilly areas of Uttarakhand receive fresh snowfall
by HT Correspondent
Mumbai man who killed his friend before ending life had criminal past: Cops
by Megha Pol
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.