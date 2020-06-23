Sections
Primary supplier of 42.05 kg cannabis seized on June 11 arrested in Kullu

On June 10, the accused had brought 42.05 kg cannabis in his vehicle with Leeladhar and later hid the contraband in a pickup truck.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 19:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Police on Tuesday arrested the primary supplier of 42.05 kg cannabis, which was seized on June 11, in Kullu.

The accused, Madan Lal, 47, is a resident of Ghartsari village, Banjar tehsil, Kullu. His wife is the pradhan of Shrikot panchayat.

The Himachal Police had already arrested Lal’s accomplice Leeladhar, a resident of Riwalsar, Mandi.

On June 10, Madan Lal had brought 42.05 kg cannabis in his vehicle with Leeladhar and later hid the contraband in a pickup truck. Leeladhar was arrested on June 11 near Banjar while he was smuggling the contraband out of Kullu. Lal was arrested on Monday night from the forests surrounding Shrikot panchayat.



Police have also arrested Paras Ram, 44, the owner of pickup truck and resident of Balh in Mandi district, who had modified his vehicle for smuggling cannabis.

Kullu superintendent of police said a case under Sections of the NDPS has already been registered against all the accused. This is the largest consignment of cannabis recovered in the last 17 years by the Himachal police, he said.

