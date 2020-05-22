Primary teachers accuse Ludhiana MC of ‘harassing’ them in name of coronavirus-related duties

Primary teachers awaiting the distribution of coronavirus-related works at Zone A office of the municipal corporation in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

A total of 40 primary teachers of government schools have accused Zone A office of the municipal corporation (MC) of “harassing” them in the name of coronavirus-related work.

The teachers alleged that on Friday, they reached the MC Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk at 8am and were made to sit in a room for five hours without any work. At 1pm, the authorities handed over a list of migrants to the teachers and asked them to call up the workers and know if they want to go to their home states or not, the primary faculty said.

The teachers also said that at 10pm on Thursday, district education officer (elementary) Rajinder Kaur issued them a letter asking them to report for the coronavirus-related work at MC’s Zone A office on Friday.

A primary teacher, Ramandeep Singh, said, “I reached the MC office at 8am and was made to sit in a hall till 1pm. Later, the authorities briefed me and other teachers to call up migrants. We have been asked to submit their reply according to the list till 8am on Saturday.”

‘IMPROPER ARRANGEMENTS AT MC OFFICE’

Another primary teacher, Hardev Singh, said, “There were no proper arrangements at the MC office as a group of 30 teachers were accommodated in a room for five hours and the work was assigned to them after that only. The authorities should have called us only after preparing a list of the migrants. Besides, the letter issued by the DEO (elementary) was not signed and no order number was written in it.”

MC secretary Neerja Jain said, “We have made best arrangements for the teachers. They were accommodated in a hall maintaining social distancing. Refreshment was also provided to them and after receiving the list of two trains, we briefed them to gather details from the migrants.”

Deputy DEO (elementary) Kuldeep Singh also said that the letter was issued to the teachers following the administration officials’ order to the district education officers for deployment of teachers in coronavirus-related works.