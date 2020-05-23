Sections
Home / Cities / Prime accused in Ambala youth’s murder held

Prime accused in Ambala youth’s murder held

The first accused was arrested on Saturday and was produced in a court, which sent him to one-day police remand.

Updated: May 23, 2020 20:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

An accused involved in the murder of a 20-year-old youth was arrested in Yamunanagar on Saturday, police said. The accused was identified as Gurdeep, 20, a resident of Saranva village. “An axe used in the murder has also been recovered from his possession,” deputy superintendent of police Aashish Chaudhary said.

As per the information, Ankush,20, a resident of Ambala’s Mullana area, was allegedly murdered by a group of people in Sadhaura area of the district on Wednesday. A case under Sections 148,149,302 of the IPC and SC/ST Act was registered against four people.

Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said “Ankush’s father, Ramkaran, had filed a complaint with the police on May 20 that his son succumbed to his injuries that he had sustained during a fight. The first accused was arrested on Saturday and was produced in a court, which sent him to one-day police remand.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hit by Cyclone Amphan, Kolkata’s flat owners to consult engineers for safety of buildings
May 23, 2020 20:27 IST
Prime accused in Ambala youth’s murder held
May 23, 2020 20:27 IST
In Kashmir, an Eid without fervour under the shadow of Covid-19
May 23, 2020 20:26 IST
For trade students, online classes can’t replicate hands on
May 23, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.