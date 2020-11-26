Principal of Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, gets global stroke services award

Jeyaraj D Pandian, principal, Christian Medical College, was conferred with the global stroke services award by the World Stroke Organisation (WSO) for his contribution to the development of stroke care services in India and other developing countries.

He is the first Asian to receive this award at the recently concluded joint virtual World Stroke Congress and European Stroke Organisation Conference held in Vienna, Austria.

Dr Pandian is also the current vice-president of the WSO. He had chaired the international working group of the world stroke campaign and is a member of several committees in WSO. Dr Pandian developed the Ludhiana urban population-based stroke registry in the year 2013 and, with the department of community medicine at CMC, completed the rural population-based stroke registry two years ago.

Dr William Bhatti, director, CMC, said that it was a matter of great honour for CMC, Ludhiana, and the state of Punjab