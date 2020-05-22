Sections
Home / Cities / Private bus drivers, conductors demand pending wages in Himachal

Private bus drivers, conductors demand pending wages in Himachal

The private minibus driver and conductor union under the leadership of Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) state president Vijendra Mehra on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the additional...

Updated: May 22, 2020 00:25 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The private minibus driver and conductor union under the leadership of Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) state president Vijendra Mehra on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the additional director of State Transport Authority regarding payment of salaries, social and financial security of drivers and conductors.

They have demanded that drivers and conductors should be paid a financial aid of ₹7,500 amid coronavirus pandemic. Insurance of ₹50 lakh should be provided to private bus drivers and conductors, the letter stated adding that drivers and conductors should only be allowed to work for eight hours a day and if they work for more than eight hours then they should be paid salaries with double overtime pay.

Mehra said that due to the coronavirus enforced lockdown, drivers and conductors of private buses are suffering and going through financial difficulties. They have not received their salary for March and April.

The additional director assured them that the matter will be raised in a meeting with the state government.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

We all have to be responsible citizens, says Rajat Barmecha
May 22, 2020 01:44 IST
India tops list of British citizens born abroad, replaces Poland
May 22, 2020 01:27 IST
War veteran passes away at 102
May 22, 2020 01:26 IST
60-year-old Covid patient dies waiting for ambulance in Thane; TMC orders inquiry
May 22, 2020 01:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.