Private bus drivers, conductors demand pending wages in Himachal

The private minibus driver and conductor union under the leadership of Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) state president Vijendra Mehra on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the additional director of State Transport Authority regarding payment of salaries, social and financial security of drivers and conductors.

They have demanded that drivers and conductors should be paid a financial aid of ₹7,500 amid coronavirus pandemic. Insurance of ₹50 lakh should be provided to private bus drivers and conductors, the letter stated adding that drivers and conductors should only be allowed to work for eight hours a day and if they work for more than eight hours then they should be paid salaries with double overtime pay.

Mehra said that due to the coronavirus enforced lockdown, drivers and conductors of private buses are suffering and going through financial difficulties. They have not received their salary for March and April.

The additional director assured them that the matter will be raised in a meeting with the state government.