Private bus operators discontinue service in HP, demand hike in bus fare

The state government had granted permission to public and private buses to operate with a maximum of 60% capacity. There are around 3,100 private buses throughout the state.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 17:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Private bus operators have decided not to ply private buses throughout the state from June 8 and have demanded the state government to hike bus fare.

The decision was taken on Sunday by members of the state private bus operators union through a video conference.

Private bus operators have demanded to make ₹10 as minimum bus fare. Apart from this, operators have demanded that bus fare from up to 5km should be ₹10, from 5-10km bus fare should be ₹20 and from 10-15km, bus fare should be ₹30. Operators have also demanded the state government to hike normal fare by 50%.

Leader of state private bus operators union Rajesh Prashar said that they are not getting enough passengers because of lockdown imposed to thwart the spread of coronavirus and because of this they are suffering losses. “We are hoping for a positive response from the government and till are demands are not fulfilled we will not be operating private buses in the state,” he said.



The state government had granted permission for the public as well as private buses to operate with a maximum of 60% capacity. There are around 3,100 private buses throughout the state.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the government will resolve all issues of private bus operators.

