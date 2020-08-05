Private hospitals in Pune describe pandemic an ordeal amid complaints from patients about overcharging

Pune: Private hospitals have been at the forefront of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic as the government’s public health infrastructure is seen incapable to deal with the situation. Despite the civic administration promising to look into issues highlighted by private hospitals, complaints remain unresolved.

These include harassment in the form of compulsory documentation and updating data, poaching of staff, price cap leading to losses and also imposing more taxes for biowaste disposal. Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) hospital association has written to the district administration and state several times to provide relief, but is yet to get any answer.

Dr Sanjay Patil, who heads the Hospital Board of India said, “Private hospitals are facing the load because the government has ignored its public health infrastructure for many decades. Private hospitals and doctors are putting in all their efforts to battle the virus pandemic even as PMC’s hospitals and health facilities are lying unused. Many private hospitals have volunteered to provide support to the government. Majority of Covid-19 cases prefer private medical care citing government hospitals’ lack of infrastructure facility and expertise. Government hospitals are not upgrading their infrastructure, for example PMC’s Dalvi hospital, Naidu hospital and even Kamla Nehru hospital lack critical care and it leaves private hospitals overburdened. When the H1N1 epidemic broke out, it was decided to set up another infectious hospital and upgrade Naidu hospital.”

There are around 100 private hospitals in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad offering its services to Covid patients. The government plans to include some of the 700 nursing homes into the Covid network.

According to Patil, manpower is another issue private hospitals are struggling with along with lack of coordination between various government authorities, including the central government.

Dr Sunil Rao, group medical director, Sahyadri hospital, said, “We are facing severe staff shortage as the government is taking away the resources which private hospitals cannot afford because we have to pay them as per the original norms otherwise we will run into fund crunch as there is no help from the government. PMC is also not releasing the credit it owes us. The civic body owes us about Rs 9 crore out of which 50% is due to Covid treatment. Also, the documentation process keeps almost 4-5 staff busy. We have asked PMC to at least provide a data entry operator, but are yet to get any help. Updating data is a huge task and failure to do so invites the administration’s attention. We not only have to update the date on website, but also WhatsApp message it sometimes. Why can’t the government agencies coordinate among themselves and share the information.”

The price cap norm put in place by the government had left private hospitals record over 70% loss in addition to the non-Covid surgeries being postponed indefinitely. Dr Rao said, “The government is not giving any relief, but is adding to our troubles. PMC has imposed a 15% excess tax on biowaste disposal when we had asked for its waiver.”

While private hospitals claim that they are being harassed by the administration and running into losses, cases of Covid-19 patients being fleeced by private hospitals have also been reported.

A senior citizen who was admitted to a private hospital was charged Rs 7.5 lakh as he was admitted in the hospital for over a month. His son said, “My father was admitted on July 4 and was in ICU for over 20 days. He was diabetic and also had high blood pressure. Although most part of the bill was covered by insurance, we still had to pay close to Rs one lakh at the time of discharge.”

Amar Bhosale, a construction site labourer whose father was admitted at Symbiosis Lavale as he needed ventilator support which was unavailable at cantonment hospital under Khadki cantonment, said, “We were charged close to Rs 3.15 lakh. My father was admitted on July 22. After much argument and a letter from an MLA, my father was admitted under the Mahatma Phule Jyotiba scheme. However, before the scheme was put in place, we had to pay close to Rs 1.5 lakh out of which I have already paid Rs 60,000 and the rest should be paid at the time of discharge.”

Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, nodal officer for Covid-19 for the district, said, “There have been about 15 complaints from patients, Covid and non-Covid cases, for overcharging. We are trying to resolve them and some notices have also been issued. It is observed that generally hospitals take advantage of the grey areas in annexure C as per the government general resolution (GR) as it does not mention which are costlier medicines. The price is capped for ICU beds too at Rs 9,000 and for PPE kits we have told that hospitals must divide the charge for the kit if it is being used for multiple patients.”