Private offices allowed to operate with 50% strength, new roster for shops prepared

Gurugram:

Private offices in the district can operate with 50% work strength while the rest of the staff will have to work from home, as per the new directions issued by the district administration on Wednesday for the fourth phase of the lockdown. However, manufacturing units located in industrial and other areas can operate with 100% strength.

The district administration has also prepared a new roster based on different categories of shops which shall be effective till May 31.

As per the new directive, standalone shops, shops in HSVP markets, and those in commercial markets but selling essential products can remain open for the whole week from 7.30am to 9pm. The essential item shops in category A include grocery, dairy, fruits and vegetables, chemist, and meat and poultry establishments. Shops in this category also include courier and postal services, agricultural equipment, animal feed, among others.

Under the B category, the shops and services include plumbers, electricians, AC repair, cycle repairs, mobile and laptop repairs, photo stat, refrigerator, plywood and timber shops, construction material and hardware shops, water purifiers and related services. These shops are allowed to open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 8am and 6pm.

The shops in category C can remain open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8am to 6pm. These include shops selling gift items, toys, bags and suitcases, jewellery, and bedding and furniture.

Authorities said that those shops which are not included in A and B categories can be included in C category on the discretion of the sub-divisional magistrate. The officials have also stipulated that more than five people are allowed inside a shop.

“All private offices can operate with 50% strength and remaining working from home,” said the order issued by Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram.

The order also said that government offices shall operate as per directions issued on Tuesday. Besides, employees of both private and government establishments will have to download Aarogya Setu application.

The state government has also directed that municipal authorities must ensure that self distancing norms are followed strictly in the markets to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The market associations and trade associations have also been asked to coordinate with municipal authorities and local police to ensure that norms related to maintain social distance, wearing masks and marking the space outside shops is maintained. All commercial establishments have been asked to paint markings to ensure distance of six feet is maintained between two persons.

To ensure that norms of social distancing are followed strictly, the district administration on Wednesday also issued standard operating procedure for public areas where wearing face masks is mandatory. The authorities also stated that social distancing at the workplaces and in public and private transports will have to be maintained. Besides, provisions for thermal scanning, sanitization of work areas and door handles will have to be ensured.

Citizens who are above 65 years, pregnant women, and people suffering from severe illness have been asked to stay at home.

Gathering of more than five persons has been banned and the number of people who can attend social gatherings has also been fixed. The authorities have also fixed a penalty of Rs 1,000 for spitting in public place.