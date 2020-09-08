Private school chairman held for rape of 20-year-old woman in Greater Noida

A 20-year-old woman was raped allegedly by the chairman of a private school, under the under Ecotech 3 police jurisdiction, when she visited the institute to collect her younger brother’s documents.The police said a case has been registered in the matter and the suspect was arrested on Tuesday. A medical examination of the woman has been ordered, they added.

According to the police officers, the alleged incident took place on September 4, but the matter was reported to them on Tuesday. “The woman was scared about telling others about the incident, and the family took a couple of days to report the matter to the police. However, as soon as they filed a complaint, a case was registered and the suspect, identified as Neeraj Bhati, was arrested,” said deputy commissioner of police, women and children safety, Vrinda Shukla.

The police said that the woman’s younger brother was a student of the school, however, due to limited funds amid the lockdown, they were unable to pay his school fees. They were forced to drop him out of the school and needed to collect all his documents from the school, the police said.

The woman had gone to the school to collect her brother’s transfer certificate, when the chairman of the school allegedly raped her, said the DCP. The woman returned home, but was scared to tell her family about the incident initially. However, after the family filed a complaint at the Ecotech 3 police station on Tuesday, a case of rape (section 376) was registered, and the suspect was nabbed. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail, the police said.