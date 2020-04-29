Private school found open in Haryana; principal held

A private school has been sealed and its principal arrested for alleged violation of the lockdown orders.

As per the information, some people had complained that SB Mission School near Subhash Chowk was open. On the directions of Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav, a team led by duty magistrate and district elementary education officer Rohtash Verma conducted a raid at the school, which was found open. The team also found that 11 students were present in the school along with teachers and other staffers.

Karnal superintendent of police Surender Singh Bhoria said the principal and director of SB Mission School, Samta Sharma, has been arrested under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

Karnal City police station in-charge Harjinder Singh, who visited the school, said this was a serious matter and clear violation of the directions issued by the government as there also were reports that some teachers were being forced to come to school. He said statement of all teachers and children will be recorded to decide further course of action. He said a probe was on, which might also indict the parents who sent their children to the school.

Police officials associated with the investigation said some local online channels had aired the news about the school, following which authorities raided the institution. However, some employees of the school clarified that students were called to the school to collect books, while they had gone to take their salaries. But, they could not give any satisfactory response over the lockdown violation.