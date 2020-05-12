Sections
Pro-Khalistani groups twisting kabbadi player’s killing to mislead public: Punjab Police

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times KAPURTHALA

Pro-Khalistan groups are giving unnecessary twist to the death of a kabaddi player on social media to disturb peace in the state, Kapurthala police said on Tuesday.

During a joint press conference held here, inspector general of police (Jalandhar range), along with Kapurthala senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh and family members of the victim said, “Some miscreants on social media are trying to politicise the matter. We convey our deep concern on the false rumours and request the public not to follow such fake news. Those spreading these rumours should refrain from the same.”

The statement has come after hardliners from banned organisations, including Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), have been circulating posts against the police citing the incident as a deliberate act of terror by Punjab Police to “target Sikhs”.

One of the posts by SFJ said, “A Sikh has been killed by police as he exposed the ASI for selling drugs. Punjab Police are selling drugs to the people of Punjab and according to reports, 76% of youth is addicted to drugs. Punjab police are killing the youth with drugs. This is not acceptable. We want Khalistan.”



The Kapurthala SSP told HT, “Some hardliners called the victim’s family on several occasions, instigating them to level allegations against police. But they expressed satisfaction with the police action as the accused ASI had been arrested and sacked the same day.”

