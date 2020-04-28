Sections
Home / Cities / Probe ordered after woman delivers stillborn baby in Baramulla

Probe ordered after woman delivers stillborn baby in Baramulla

The woman’s family has said the child died as doctors refused to carry out a Cesarean-section to deliver the baby

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:35 IST

By Ashiq Hussain, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The health authorities in Kashmir on Tuesday ordered a probe after the family of a woman who delivered a stillborn baby at a hospital in Baramulla accused the doctors of negligence and demanded action against them.

Nazira, a resident of Sheeri Baramulla was admitted to the Associated Hospital of Government Medical College Baramulla on Sunday after she developed labour pain and delivered a stillborn baby on Monday.

“A five-member committee has been constituted to investigate the matter threadbare,” said Abdul Hameed, principal of Baramulla medical college.

The family of the woman alleged that the neonate died due to the negligence of doctors and they refused to carry out her cesarean to deliver the baby.



“The woman was asked to wait for two hours inside the labour room and when the doctors attended her, the baby had died and had suffered an injury on head and nose,’ said a relative of the woman.

The principal, however, said that their initial reports indicated that there was no indication of ‘fetal distress’ and the death was ‘unexplained’.

“That is why we are holding an inquiry to explain the reasons. We will very minutely probe the matter,” Hameed said.

On Sunday, authorities in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district ordered an inquiry into the death of a pregnant woman along with her twins, who later turned out to be Covid-19 positive. There were allegations by the family of the woman that the doctors at the Maternity and Childcare Hospital were negligent as they delayed her treatment on Saturday as she had come from a red zone which prompted the authorities to order a probe.

