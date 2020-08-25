Sections
Home / Cities / Probe ordered into video showing a cop beating a man

Probe ordered into video showing a cop beating a man

New Delhi: Two days after a video of a policeman thrashing a man was widely shared on social media, Delhi police said it has ordered an enquiry into the incident.The video was...

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Two days after a video of a policeman thrashing a man was widely shared on social media, Delhi police said it has ordered an enquiry into the incident.

The video was posted on the social media on Sunday, showing a policeman in uniform beating a man with a stick. The victim was lying on the road, pleading the policeman to let him go. Another policeman can also be seen in the video standing close by.

A senior police officer said they have been told that the video is from Delhi’s RK Puram area but the date of incident or credentials of the person who was being thrashed are not clear. The officer also said the police have so far received no complaint against the policemen.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya on Tuesday said an inquiry has been ordered and departmental action would be taken against the policeman based on its outcome.



Additional deputy commissioner of police (southwest) has been asked to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the matter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mohali hits highest single-day Covid-19 death count of 7
Aug 25, 2020 23:21 IST
Haryana CM, Assembly Speaker admitted to private hospital in Gurugram for Covid-19
Aug 25, 2020 23:18 IST
Action likely against illegal farmhouses on Aravalli land in Bandhwari
Aug 25, 2020 23:17 IST
Three robberies reported along Ambala-Delhi highway in 72 hours
Aug 25, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.