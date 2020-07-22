Sections
Process to appoint consumer panel heads scrapped: Haryana to HC

The information in this regard was given during a resumed hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Naveen Dhamija in 2019, seeking appointments on vacant posts in these panels at the district and state-level.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Haryana government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that the process to appoint heads and members of consumer panels in the state has been scrapped.

The government had told the court that process initiated for appointment of the presidents of consumer forums has been cancelled in the light amendment to the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, effected by the Centre, notified on July 15 in which the rules for appointment, term of office, resignation etc of the president and members of the state commission and the district commission have also been promulgated.

A fresh process for the same will be immediately undertaken in terms of the new rules notified by the Centre and will be completed as early as possible, state’s additional advocate general, Deepak Balyan told the court. In view of this, the PIL now stands disposed off.



