Home / Cities / Proclaimed offender for 14 years, ex-sarpanch’s husband held in kidnapping case

Proclaimed offender for 14 years, ex-sarpanch’s husband held in kidnapping case

The Nawanshahr resident was arrested by a team of Chandigarh police operation cell from his village on a tip-off.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 22:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH The police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past 14 years, in a kidnapping case.

Balbir Ram alias Bali of Saroya village in Nawanshahr, Punjab, was produced before the court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

The accused was arrested by a team of Chandigarh police operation cell from his village on a tip-off. Police said Balbir is into farming while his wife was a former sarpanch of Saroya village.

Operations cell in-charge inspector Ranjeet Singh said Balbir was declared a PO in 2006 after he stopped appearing before the court in the kidnapping case.

As per police records, Balbir was booked under sections 36 and 366 of the IPC at the Sector 11 police station on March 3, 2001 after a Sector 14 resident had alleged that his daughter had been kidnapped by the accused and his accomplice from Sector 15.

Police had later rescued the girl who also alleged that she was kidnapped by Balbir. Based on her statement, Balbir Ram had been arrested, but release on bail. Following this, Balbir Ram remained on the run and was declared PO on May 10, 2006, by the court.

