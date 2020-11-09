Professor Ram Nath Sachdeva appointed Kurukshetra University vice-chancellor

Haryana government on Monday appointed professor Ram Nath Sachdeva as vice-chancellor (V-C) of Kurukshetra University.

Professor Nath has replaced Nita Khanna, who was given additional charge of V-C after the term of KC Sharma expired in March this year.

As per the orders, governor Satyadeo Narain Arya has appointed Ram Nath Sachdeva as the V-C for next three years. He was currently working as professor in the department of civil engineering at National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.

However, the development has necessitated major reshuffling in the university administration as Khanna will be registrar of the university in place of professor Bhagwan Singh Chaudhary, who was appointed officiating registrar in June this year.

Brajesh Sawhney, director, public relations of KU said, “The new V-C will join the office on Tuesday.”