Prompt action of Covid war room officer saves life of a senior citizen

PUNE Acting promptly on an emergency call, Omprakash Bahiwal, officer, disaster management cell ,Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) saved life of senior citizen who fell unconscious at...

Updated: May 24, 2020 18:29 IST

By Archana Dahiwal,

PUNE Acting promptly on an emergency call, Omprakash Bahiwal, officer, disaster management cell ,Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) saved life of senior citizen who fell unconscious at Shagun chowk. The incident took place at around 1.15pm on Saturday.

As lockdown has been lifted in Pimpri-Chinchwad many people had gathered at a market near Shagun chowk. A senior citizen fell unconscious on the road, but due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) fear no one dared to help the man.

“The PCMC Covid war room received a call from an unknown person that a person fell unconscious on the road at Shagun chowk. PCMC disaster management cell officer Omprakash Bahiwal detected the location and reached the spot and admitted the patient at PCMC’s Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital”, said, Anna Bodade, assistant commissioner.

As per the press release issued by PCMC the person’s condition is stable and he is kept under observation.



