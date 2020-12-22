Sections
As per information, these rice millers were deputed for procurement of paddy last Kharif harvesting season as per the Custom Milling of Rice policy of the state government, were to return 67% of the total paddy procurement.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

But they failed to return it and the difference in the recovery of the rice was around Rs 60 crore, following which the food and supplies department decided to attach the properties of these mills for the recovery of the money. (Getty Images)

Having failed to recover rice costing about Rs 60 crore, the Haryana food and supplies department has attached the properties of 15 rice millers in Karnal district. As per information, these rice millers were deputed for procurement of paddy last Kharif harvesting season as per the Custom Milling of Rice policy of the state government, were to return 67% of the total paddy procurement.

But they failed to return it and the difference in the recovery of the rice was around Rs 60 crore, following which the food and supplies department decided to attach the properties of these mills for the recovery of the money.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the properties have been attached as these mills could not return the rice as per the agreement. He said that the revenue department will conduct the auctioning process. He said that the money recovered from the sale of properties of these mills will be deposited with the state exchequer.

