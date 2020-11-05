Property tax dues mount to ₹7 lakh, three industrial units in Mohali sealed

MC officials sealing an industrial unit for not paying property tax at Industrial Area, Phase 2, in Mohali on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The municipal corporation on Thursday sealed three industrial units in Industrial Area, Phase 2, for not clearing property tax dues amounting to Rs 7 lakh.

All three units – Plot Numbers C-29, C-31 and C-35 – were not functioning.

“On the directions of the municipal commissioner, we sealed three industrial units as they failed to deposit the tax despite notices and reminders,” said MC inspector Avtar Singh Kalsia.

Earlier, the civic body had issued notices to tax defaulters under Sections 137 and 138 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act and given them 10 days to pay the tax. The sealing drive was initiated after defaulters failed to clear the dues.

MC is in the process of identifying more property tax defaulters, who will be sent notices. “Defaulters should pay their pending tax at the earliest to avoid penal action. We will continue to seal properties of tax offenders in the future too. Under the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, the corporation can attach defaulters’ movable and immovable properties and auction these,” said Bhim Sen, superintendent, property tax, MC.