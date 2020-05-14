Property tax: Ludhiana MC offices reopened to accept payments

Suvidha kendras will remain open from 9am to 1:30pm on all weekdays. (HT File Photo)

With the last date to avail 10% rebate on payment of property tax approaching, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided to reopen its zonal suvidha kendras for collection of property tax and water-sewer charges from Thursday onwards.

As part of a one-time settlement scheme, residents can avail of rebate on property tax due since 2013-14 up to May 31, while the last date for rebate on water-sewer charges was May 11.

Suvidha kendras will remain open from 9am to 1:30pm on all weekdays. Visitors must wear mask or handkerchiefs and maintain social distancing while visiting these offices. Tax can also be paid online at http://mcludhiana.gov.in/.

MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar said MC had stopped public dealing due to the Covid-19 outbreak from March 23 onwards.

“For the benefit of city residents, special counters have been set up in all MC offices in its four zones. Residents should clear their pending property tax and water and sewerage dues before May 31,” she said.