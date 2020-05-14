Sections
Home / Cities / Property tax: Ludhiana MC offices reopened to accept payments

Property tax: Ludhiana MC offices reopened to accept payments

Tax can be paid with 10% rebate by May 31

Updated: May 14, 2020 00:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Suvidha kendras will remain open from 9am to 1:30pm on all weekdays. (HT File Photo)

With the last date to avail 10% rebate on payment of property tax approaching, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided to reopen its zonal suvidha kendras for collection of property tax and water-sewer charges from Thursday onwards.

As part of a one-time settlement scheme, residents can avail of rebate on property tax due since 2013-14 up to May 31, while the last date for rebate on water-sewer charges was May 11.

Suvidha kendras will remain open from 9am to 1:30pm on all weekdays. Visitors must wear mask or handkerchiefs and maintain social distancing while visiting these offices. Tax can also be paid online at http://mcludhiana.gov.in/.

MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar said MC had stopped public dealing due to the Covid-19 outbreak from March 23 onwards.



“For the benefit of city residents, special counters have been set up in all MC offices in its four zones. Residents should clear their pending property tax and water and sewerage dues before May 31,” she said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
TDS, TCS reduced by 25%. Here is how it will work in 7 FAQs
May 14, 2020 01:51 IST
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
May 13, 2020 23:51 IST
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
May 13, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

Covid lockdown: Creative professionals in Ludhiana down, but not out
May 14, 2020 01:47 IST
Sea-levels could rise up to 4 ft by year 2100 due to global warming: Study
May 14, 2020 01:36 IST
TDS, TCS reduced by 25%. Here is how it will work in 7 FAQs
May 14, 2020 01:51 IST
Two held with 400 gram opium in Mohali
May 14, 2020 01:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.