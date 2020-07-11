Sections
Home / Cities / Proposal to redevelop Meharchand Market postponed

Proposal to redevelop Meharchand Market postponed

New Delhi: The standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday postponed the proposal of “Redevelopment of Meharchand Market” in Lodhi...

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

The standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday postponed the proposal of “Redevelopment of Meharchand Market” in Lodhi Colony for the next sitting of the committee.

The market was to be redeveloped as per the provisions of Master Plan 2021 with providing more FAR (floor area ratio) to the shops than existing 150 FAR.

Out of 153, as many as 135 shops of the market were sealed by the civic body In January 2018 on the directions of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee for violating building norms and constructing beyond permitted 150 FAR.



Officials of the town planning department of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in November 2019 had clarified that the amendments are applicable to Meharchand Market, and therefore, an FAR of 350 (as opposed to 150) may now be provided to shopkeepers there.

Under the redevelopment plan there will be guidelines for elements like outer façade, glazing (display windows), columns, advertising boards, etc.

After redevelopment, the market would wear a uniform look similar to Connaught Place with elements like a public corridor.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two die in accidents in Thane
Jul 11, 2020 00:49 IST
Mumbai Police blocked 1,816 objectionable posts related to Covid-19 on social media: State to HC
Jul 11, 2020 00:47 IST
PM must intervene in Maharashtra’s farm credit crisis: Chief of task force formed to tackle agrarian crisis
Jul 11, 2020 00:46 IST
HSC, SSC results to be declared this month, says Maharashtra school education minister
Jul 11, 2020 00:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.