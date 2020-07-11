Proposal to redevelop Meharchand Market postponed

New Delhi:

The standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday postponed the proposal of “Redevelopment of Meharchand Market” in Lodhi Colony for the next sitting of the committee.

The market was to be redeveloped as per the provisions of Master Plan 2021 with providing more FAR (floor area ratio) to the shops than existing 150 FAR.

Out of 153, as many as 135 shops of the market were sealed by the civic body In January 2018 on the directions of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee for violating building norms and constructing beyond permitted 150 FAR.

Officials of the town planning department of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in November 2019 had clarified that the amendments are applicable to Meharchand Market, and therefore, an FAR of 350 (as opposed to 150) may now be provided to shopkeepers there.

Under the redevelopment plan there will be guidelines for elements like outer façade, glazing (display windows), columns, advertising boards, etc.

After redevelopment, the market would wear a uniform look similar to Connaught Place with elements like a public corridor.