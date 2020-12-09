Protest enters 16th day, traffic across border points affected

New Delhi

Farmers continued to camp at Delhi’s borders for the 16th straight day on Wednesday, to protest against the Centre’s new farm laws, leading to partial or complete closure of the border points.

At Singhu, Tikri, Chilla, and Ghazipur borders, protesters spent their day cooking and distributing food at langars (community kitchen), delivering speeches or putting up posters and raising slogans against the farm laws.

All seven border points of Delhi — Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Jharoda, Piao Maniyari, and Mangesh in outer and south-western parts of the city and Chilla — have been shut since farmers from northern states laid a siege to demand repealing of the new laws.

Joginder Singh Sidhu, a farmer from Ropar, Punjab, said most of them have been sleeping under or inside the tractor trolleys . “After we heard of one of our farmer brothers dying due to cold we’ve pitched tents and we are making our elderly farmers sleep in them. It is very unfortunate but nothing will deter us from demanding justice,” 44-year-old Singh added.

The deployment of paramilitary and police force continued to remain the same at Singhu border with no untoward incident related to security having been reported on Wednesday. Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said Wednesday remained peaceful as the farmers continued their protest. “We maintained sufficient deployment and nothing untoward was reported,” Sharma said.

Since the border remained completely blocked, traffic continued to suffer in the city, as it has since November 24. Delhi traffic police said in an advisory, “Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. Available open borders to Haryana are following borders – Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan, Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.”

The protest site at Ghazipur border also remained peaceful on Wednesday with majority of farmers holding parleys with their leaders about their meeting with the government. Daulat Singh Rathi, 49, a farmer from Bulandshahr, said, “The government is trying to test our patience. But they don’t know that we can continue this protest for as long as it takes to make them accept our demands. We are here to stay.”

The protesters on Wednesday continued to block one of the four carriageways of Delhi-Meerut expressways while traffic on other two lanes remained normal throughout the day. “We do not want to cause any inconvenience to the general public. Who would like to leave their homes and live on the roads? But our cause is important. We need to fight for it,” said Joginder Singh, a farmer from Muzaffarnagar.

Many farmers, who had returned to their villages to mobilise the crowd for Tuesday’s Bharat Bandh had also returned on Wednesday with more ration. They said more farmers were on the way to Ghazipur with more blankets and mattress to help fellow agitators brave the cold weather.

At the Chilla border (Delhi-Noida) link road the farmers cleared one carriageway around 5.30 am allowing the vehicles to move into Noida from Delhi. The protesting groups at this border also remained peaceful and number of farmers remained low.

Farmer leaders alleged that hundreds of farmers were stopped in Uttar Pradesh’s Dankaur, Dadri, Jewar, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra by the local administration and were not being allowed to reach the Noida-Delhi border.

BD Pradhan, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu unit) said police officials were constantly requesting them to open at least one carriageway. “On their request we cleared one carriageway. We had blocked it on Saturday as the administration stopped our people at various places in Uttar Pradesh. The police have now assured us that no farmers will be stopped anywhere,” Pradhan said.