Protesting digitally: Farmers join Twitter to speak out, trend their issues on social media

Unable to hold protests during the lockdown, farmer unions have adopted a digital way to register their issues and press for their demands.

Several such unions and groups have launched an online campaign to garner support of the farming community in raising their issues on the social media, especially on Twitter.

“We are requesting the farmers to support #Karja_Mukti_Pura_Dam trend on twitter on June 6 so that maximum impact is achieved,” said Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni.

The decision was taken in accordance with several unions supporting as a tribute to the farmers killed in a firing in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Farm leaders #Kisan_Karja_Mukti launched on May 5 remained a top trend on Twitter for two hours with over 1.65 lakh tweets from farmers in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, UP, MP, Telangana. Now they have set a target of 3 lakh tweets for June 6 trend.

Agriculture expert Devinder Sharma has termed the development a new beginning for farmers. “The support to the previous trends reflects that farmers now understand they have to highlight their issues on social media platforms as they can’t lodge protests on the streets right now.”

“This is a weapon that will at least start a debate on farmers’ issues,” he added.

Ramandeep Singh Mann, an agriculture activist from Delhi, said, “Now, farmers understand that if they tag the Twitter handles of PM and agriculture minister, their issues will reach the concerned ministers. Secondly, they feel that highlighting their issues on Twitter will also find resonance among fellow citizens.”

“We will arrange workshops to bring maximum farmers on Twitter, as it is the best and cheapest way for them to raise their voice amid the lockdown,” he added.