Sections
Home / Cities / Protesting digitally: Farmers join Twitter to speak out, trend their issues on social media

Protesting digitally: Farmers join Twitter to speak out, trend their issues on social media

Farm leaders #Kisan_Karja_Mukti launched on May 5 remained a top trend on Twitter for two hours with over 1.65 lakh tweets from farmers in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, UP, MP, Telangana. Now they have set a target of 3 lakh tweets for June 6 trend.

Updated: May 23, 2020 19:11 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Karnal

(Representative image)

Unable to hold protests during the lockdown, farmer unions have adopted a digital way to register their issues and press for their demands.

Several such unions and groups have launched an online campaign to garner support of the farming community in raising their issues on the social media, especially on Twitter.

“We are requesting the farmers to support #Karja_Mukti_Pura_Dam trend on twitter on June 6 so that maximum impact is achieved,” said Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni.

The decision was taken in accordance with several unions supporting as a tribute to the farmers killed in a firing in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, he added.



Farm leaders #Kisan_Karja_Mukti launched on May 5 remained a top trend on Twitter for two hours with over 1.65 lakh tweets from farmers in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, UP, MP, Telangana. Now they have set a target of 3 lakh tweets for June 6 trend.

Agriculture expert Devinder Sharma has termed the development a new beginning for farmers. “The support to the previous trends reflects that farmers now understand they have to highlight their issues on social media platforms as they can’t lodge protests on the streets right now.”

“This is a weapon that will at least start a debate on farmers’ issues,” he added.

Ramandeep Singh Mann, an agriculture activist from Delhi, said, “Now, farmers understand that if they tag the Twitter handles of PM and agriculture minister, their issues will reach the concerned ministers. Secondly, they feel that highlighting their issues on Twitter will also find resonance among fellow citizens.”

“We will arrange workshops to bring maximum farmers on Twitter, as it is the best and cheapest way for them to raise their voice amid the lockdown,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hit by Cyclone Amphan, Kolkata’s flat owners to consult engineers for safety of buildings
May 23, 2020 20:27 IST
Prime accused in Ambala youth’s murder held
May 23, 2020 20:27 IST
In Kashmir, an Eid without fervour under the shadow of Covid-19
May 23, 2020 20:26 IST
For trade students, online classes can’t replicate hands on
May 23, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.