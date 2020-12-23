Sections
Protesting farmers show black flags to Haryana CM in Ambala

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 01:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

Protesters showing black flags to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Ambala City on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Farmers and activists affiliated to the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU-Charuni) protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws on Tuesday waved black flags, shouted slogans and allegedly blocked Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s cavalcade near Maharaja Agrasen Chowk in Ambala.

BKU leaders, however, condemned the incident and disassociated itself from the incident. Senior BKU leader Harkesh Singh Mohri claimed that ‘miscreants’ or ‘outsiders’ were involved in the incident and that the union’s protest was cut to maintain peace. “We had planned to oppose all events of the CM today, but due to this, we decided to end our protests to maintain calm,” he said.

Khattar had come to Ambala to address public meetings in support of party’s mayoral and ward candidates for the upcoming civic bodies polls. Later, addressing a rally, the CM said, “Elections are going on and everyone has the freedom to express themselves, but a handful of people say that they won’t allow the chief minister of the state to talk. This is shameful. We have restrained ourselves, we have allowed their gatherings, but we will not use force. All the opposition parties here including Congress, Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) and Haryana Janchetna Party (HJP) – are involved in such activities.”

