Protesting Youth Congress workers, Sikh activists detained

Police trying to disperse Youth Congress workers as they tried to reach Shingar cinema road where BJP workers were protesting on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Nearly two dozen Youth Congress workers and Sikh activists supporting the farmers’ agitation were detained on Saturday, when they were holding a counter protest against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, who were holding a dharna near Shingar cinema.

The BJP workers, led by national general secretary Tarun Chugh, were staging their protest against the alleged inflammatory statements made by Ludhiana Member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu, and the “deteriorating law and order condition in the state”.

High drama was witnessed when a large number of Youth Congress workers accompanied by some Sikh activists tried to breach the police barricades and interrupt the saffron party’s protest. The police had to use mild force to restrain them.

Earlier, the Sikh activists led by Harpreet Singh Makhu and Congress leaders had reached the Samrala Chowk and Transport Nagar road, respectively, to raise slogans against the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Makhu said, “BJP is trying to disturb peace in the state and torpedo the farmers’ agitation. Police detained us even when we were protesting peacefully.”

Youth Congress’ district president Yogesh Handa said, “Farmers are struggling for their rights on Delhi borders while the BJP is doing politics here. We will continue to support the farmers till the farm laws are repealed.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Deepak Pareek said, “To avert any untoward situation, around two dozen Congress workers and Sikh activists were detained by the police but they were released in the afternoon.”

Meanwhile, the BJP leadership said that the Congress was protesting only to gain political mileage and was concerned about farmers.

SAD district president Ranjit Singh Dhillon, meanwhile, issued a statement saying that both Congress and BJP were trying to create trouble in the state. “Farmers have already announced that they won’t allow BJP leaders to enter their villagers; so why are the party’s leaders protesting here,” he said. On the Congress, he said, “Bittu’s inflammatory statements will only bring back the old dark days of terrorism in the state.”

The Mahila Congress, meanwhile, sent messages of protest to the BJP national leadership, over the FIR against Bittu. District president Leena Taparia said BJP leaders are acting like dictators and trying to suppress the voice being raised against them.

Protests lead to traffic chaos

Meanwhile, commuters were on the receiving end as huge traffic jams were witnessed near Samrala Chowk, Transport Nagar road and adjoining areas due to the protests. Police had been diverting vehicles from these roads, but it failed to help. Traffic movement was also disrupted on the internal roads of Shivaji Nagar area connecting Shingar cinema road with Transport Nagar Road.

Suresh, a commuter, said, “The public should not be harassed due to the protests which are staged by political parties. Every time the matter is raised, police claims that strict action will be taken against those who will block roads during protest, but nothing is done.”