Provide Covid-19 relief package to people: CPI M to Himachal govt

The Communist Party of India (CPI M) on Wednesday demanded that the state government should provide a Covid-19 relief package to people of Himachal Pradesh.

In a letter to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, the CPI (M) said collection of taxes and recovery of loans from people involved in tourism, industrial sector, transportation, shopkeepers and other businesses should be postponed for a year.

The party also demanded Rs 7,500 for next six months to families out of the income tax slab, atleast 10kg free ration to the needy, ration at cheaper rates in all public distribution system, hiked prices of ration should be withdrawn, Rs 600 as daily wages to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee act (MGNREGA) workers and ensuring minimum 200 days work under MGNREGA among others.

CPI (M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said commercial and economic activities in the state have been adversely affected due to the pandemic. “Unemployment has increased and it is difficult for people to overcome this situation without the government’s assistance. Therefore, the state government should provide a financial relief,” he said.