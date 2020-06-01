Sections
PRTC starts e-booking of tickets through app

In a bid to facilitate passengers and reduce use of currency notes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, PRTC has commenced online ticket booking for all buses from Monday. Earlier, the online booking...

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:39 IST

By Harsimran Singh Batra,

In a bid to facilitate passengers and reduce use of currency notes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, PRTC has commenced online ticket booking for all buses from Monday. Earlier, the online booking facility could only be availed for Volvo and AC buses.

The residents can now download the ‘Pepsu Online’ mobile app and book tickets for buses being run by the PRTC.

Officials said all information regarding number of buses being run, bus timings, and seat availability can be checked on the app.

Presently, around two dozen PRTC buses are being run from Ludhiana depot due to low footfall. But the number of buses and routes will increase in the coming days. The app will then be updated accordingly. The app received a low response on Day-1 as only 15 persons booked tickets using it.



Officials said it was the first day and low footfall is being witnessed even at bus stands. Around 2,500 buses used to depart from Ludhiana on normal days and now only 50-60 buses are departing.

PRTC Ludhiana general manager, Surinder Singh, said, “Online payments is being encouraged and department is expecting good response in the coming days.”

Slow start for pvt buses

After being allowed to operate since May 20, some private operators have commenced services at bus stand on Monday, but the operators are complaining of low occupancy. Private buses were run on four routes - Patiala, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Jalandhar and Patiala. Station supervisor Kuljit Singh Sodhi said the private buses are not being allowed to operate without thermal screening of passengers and use of hand sanitisers.

A private operator, Lakhvir Singh, said, “There is low occupancy and we have to wait for at least half an hour for getting some passengers. Earlier, the buses used to get overcrowded within 2-3 minutes.”

