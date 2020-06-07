Sections
Home / Cities / PSA against J&K bar association chief: Police register FIR over social media criticism of HC verdict

PSA against J&K bar association chief: Police register FIR over social media criticism of HC verdict

ShaheedGanj police had received information from reliable sources that certain comments have been uploaded on social media in respect of a recent judgment passed by the division bench of the HC, in a case titled as Mian Abdul Quyoom vs Union Territory of J&K and others, dismissing the habeas corpus petition.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a case against unknown persons who according to them has criticised a recent judgment on social media which was passed against J&K High Court Bar Association president, Mian Abdul Qayoom.

ShaheedGanj police had received information from reliable sources that certain comments have been uploaded on social media in respect of a recent judgment passed by the division bench of the HC, in a case titled as Mian Abdul Quyoom vs Union Territory of J&K and others, dismissing the habeas corpus petition.

“It Prima-facie reveals that the comments so uploaded on social media had been made with the intention not only to disrepute the HC but also causing disharmony in the general public and thereby making an attempt at dissuading them from reposing faith in the institution of judiciary. The comments are also aimed to push the miscreants to cause public disorder in the society,” the statement said adding that case has been lodged under the relevant sections of law. “Further investigation has been initiated in the case,” the statement said.

Last month the HC had asked incarcerated Qayoom if he would like to shun his ‘secessionist’ ideology and then left it to the government to take a decision after such a representation.



While dismissing an appeal by Qayoom against his detention under Public Safety Act, the division bench of the court comprising justices Vinod Chatterji Koul and Ali Mohammad Magrey endorsed the stand of advocate general that the FIRs and the grounds of detention against Qayoom depict and relate to the secessionist ideology of the detainee.

“While addressing his arguments on the ideology nourished and nurtured by the detainee, the learned advocate general submitted that such ideology cannot be confined or limited to time to qualify it to be called stale or fresh or proximate, unless, of course, the person concerned declares and establishes by conduct and expression that he has shunned the ideology (emphasis supplied),” the court had said.

The justices also had left it to the discretion of the government or the concerned authorities to take a decision in terms of the relevant provision(s) of the J&K PSA on any such representation, if made, by the detainee.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

9-year-old from Kenya designs hand-washing machine from scratch, gets Presidential Award
Jun 07, 2020 20:53 IST
Chandigarh hospital told to seek consent before referring patients to PGIMER emergency ward
Jun 07, 2020 20:53 IST
Man takes almost professional-looking portraits of a stray cat. Watch
Jun 07, 2020 20:45 IST
Cautious Afghanistan cricketers begin month-long training camp in Kabul
Jun 07, 2020 20:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.