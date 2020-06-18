PSA detention of PDP leader Naeem Akhtar, NC’s Hilal Lone revoked

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) detention of senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Naeem Akhtar and National Conference (NC) leader Hilal Akbar Lone.

The order was issued by principal secretary, home, Shaleen Kabra.

Akhtar and Lone were under detention since August 5 last year and were jailed under the PSA which was extended in May for three months.

On the orders of Srinagar district magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Akhtar was slapped with the PSA on February 8, which was extended for another three months on May 5. He was booked under the act for instigating disgruntled elements to indulge in violence and illegal activities like stone pelting and disturbing peace. In his PSA dossier, he was blamed for leaning towards radical elements and advising people to read separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s book ‘Wullar Kinarey when he was the education minister during PDP-BJP coalition government.

Hilal Akbar, son of Baramulla NC MP, Akbar Lone, was booked under the stringent act on February 9 on the orders of Bandipore district magistrate and later it was extended for three more months on May 7.

However, it is not clear if both the leaders will be put under house arrest after their release like many others including Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone.

On Tuesday, J&K high court had quashed the PSA of NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, who was released after 10 months of detention on Wednesday.

Sagar and Akhtar had served as ministers in J&K assembly and both spent 10 months in three temporary sub-jails—Centaur Hotel, MLA Hostel and finally at M5 government quarters on Gupkar Road.

Now, only former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is detained under the PSA. However, she was shifted to her Gupkar residence two months ago which was declared as a sub-jail.