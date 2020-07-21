PSEB Class 12 results: Mohali schools record highest ever pass percentage of 93.1%

A total of 80 schools, including 46 government schools, in Mohali are affiliated to PSEB. According to the data provided by the board, 19 schools have achieved 99% results. (HT File Photo)

At 93.6%, Mohali schools have recorded the highest pass percentage ever in the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

As many as 6,410 of the 6,881 students, who took the exams in March, have passed, an increase of 3.3% from last year’s 89.86%.

However, Mohali dropped by three positions among all districts in terms of performance. Mohali is at the 11th position in the state in the district-wise performance, whereas it was placed 8th in 2019.

Ropar district has topped the list this year by achieving 96.93% results. Faridkot and Ferozepur, with 96.61% and 95.68% pass percentage, respectively, are second and third.

In 2018, Mohali had ranked ninth, when the pass percentage rose to 71.80% from a dismal 56.64% in 2017.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the board had cancelled the exams after March 18. Therefore, it calculated students’ scores based on the average of the top three best scores in four subjects.

The same formula was implemented for students who appeared in exams for division improvement in more than one subject.

“This year, we were hoping to figure in the top five districts, as the teachers and students worked really hard. But, we are happy that our overall pass percentage of 93.16% has beaten all records in the past five decades,” said Himat Singh Hundal, district education officer (DEO).

PSEB chairman Krishan Kumar said, “For the first time, Mohali has witnessed a pass percentage of 93.16%. We worked on enhancing teachers’ ability through capacity building and regular monitoring of students’ performance in each subject. Teachers paid extra attention on students weak in certain subjects, which helped produce better results,” he said.