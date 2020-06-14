Sections
PSEB simplifies admission process for students of other states

PSEB simplifies admission process for students of other states

Students from other states can now get themselves enrolled in Punjab government schools by either submitting their school-leaving certificate or report card

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 01:27 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Strap: Students from other states can now get themselves enrolled in Punjab government schools by either submitting their school-leaving certificate or report card

Simplifying the admission process for students coming from other states, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced that those seeking admission into Classes 9 to 12 in government schools will only be required to submit their school-leaving certificate or report card.

If a student is unable to produce either of the two documents, he or she will be admitted on a provisional basis and given time until the commencement of annual exams to submit at least one of the documents, a letter issued by PSEB’s examination controller Janak Raj Mehrok stated.

Earlier, students had to get a verification letter from the education department or their previous school to apply here. Now, principals will be verifying the student’s details from the website of the previous board.



School education secretary Krishan Kumar, in a video conference with school principals, said the move will simplify the admission process and also increase the number of enrolments in schools.

Ujjalvir Singh, principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Dhandari Khurd, said, “We have enrolled 227 new students in classes 6 to 12, out of which many are from other states. Now, the school has a strength of 1,184 students. As per directions, we have enrolled the students from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on a provisional basis and will verify their details from boards concerned.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

