PSI succumbs to Covid-19 in Mumbai, 54-year-old constable dies in Thane

A 41-year-old police sub-inspector (PSI) posted at Vikroli police station died of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the death toll in Mumbai Police to 45. The PSI developed symptoms of Covid-19 around 10 days ago and was undergoing treatment in SevenHills Hospital at Marol. His condition deteriorated four days ago, following which he was kept on ventilator, said Kailash Ahwad from Vikroli police station.

The personnel did not have comorbidities and was healthy. “He went to the hospital after he developed difficulties in breathing,” said an officer from Vikroli police station.

The personnel, who stayed at Thane, is survived by his wife, son and parents.

Meanwhile, a 54-year-old constable became the fifth personnel in Thane Police to succumb to Covid-19. The constable who died on Thursday, was posted at Kasarwadavli police station. “He developed symptoms on July 1 and was admitted to a private hospital. On Wednesday, his condition deteriorated,” said an officer.

More than 400 police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 from Thane.

Balasaheb Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Thane, said, “Various health camps are conducted regularly for police personnel. We are also asking our force to take basic precautions, but as we are exposed to many people throughout the day, several of our personnel end up getting infected.”

Meanwhile on Thursday, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recorded 348 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths. The total cases stand at 11,656, including 446 deaths.