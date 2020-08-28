Sections
Home / Cities / PSPCL, cops slug it out over power

PSPCL, cops slug it out over power

After electricity of a police station was disconnected over pending bills, the police department set up a check-point right outside the PSPCL headquarters on the Mall Road on Thursday. Over four dozen employees, including a chief engineer, were challaned

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 00:25 IST

By Vishal Rambani, Hindustan Times Patiala

The PSPCL office in Patiala. (HT File )

Patiala A couple of days after Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) snapped the electricity connection of Model Town Police Chowki and Civil Lines police station for non-payment of bills and detected power theft at Police Chowki, Barnala, power games have begun between the two departments. The police department set up a check-point right outside the PSPCL headquarters on the Mall Road on Thursday. Over four dozen employees, including a chief engineer, were challaned.

PSPCL director (commercial) Gopal Sharma’s car was also checked and the registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle seized. Around a dozen sub-divisional officers (SDOs), in private vehicles, were challaned while entering the office for ‘violating covid-19 directions by not wearing mask.

SDO KPS Brar said, “I was wearing a mask, but they said a cloth-made one will not do and issued a challan.” “I was stopped and they took the RC of my car, but when I took up the matter with senior officials, they returned my RC,” said Sharma, director, commercial.

Employee leader Manjit Singh Chahal said police was vindictive. “No law permits police to steal electricity and then not even pay the bill,” he said.



SSP Vikramjit Duggal denied allegations that the department was settling scores. “It was a routine checking. Some senior officials of the PSPCL raised the issue with me. I have clearly told them there is nothing vindictive,” he said, adding that the police was only doing its duty.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Varavara Rao discharged from Nanavati Hospital, returns to Taloja jail
Aug 28, 2020 00:33 IST
Tea stall shut owing to lockdown, man tries to extort ₹35 crore from filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar
Aug 28, 2020 00:30 IST
PSPCL, cops slug it out over power
Aug 28, 2020 00:25 IST
New twist to resolution seeking action against Jitin Prasada
Aug 28, 2020 00:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.