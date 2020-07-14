Sections
Home / Cities / PSPCL hydel projects surpass power production target set by central body

PSPCL hydel projects surpass power production target set by central body

PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director A Venu Prasad said the hydel projects generated 1,419 million units against the target of 1,055 million units in the April 1-June 30 quarter

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

The hydel projects run by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) surpassed electricity production target set by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for the first quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year.

PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) A Venu Prasad said the hydel projects generated 1,419 million units against the target of 1,055 million units in the April 1-June 30 quarter.

“The Mukerian project generated 380.18 million units against the target of 118 million units (322% of the target), the highest in the last eight years. The Anandpur Sahib project generated 198.34 million units against the target of 168 million units (118% of the target),” he said.

Prasad added, “The Shanan power house in Himachal Pradesh’s Joginder Nagar generated 213.05 million units against the target of 194 million units (110% of the target), second highest in last five years. The Ranjit Sagar dam project generated 512.58 million units against the target of 460 million units (111.4% of the target). The UBDC project generated 114.804 million units.”



The CMD claimed that this was done through optimum utilisation of available resources and close monitoring of power generation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Guardiola attacks rivals for ‘whispering’ campaign against City
Jul 14, 2020 23:19 IST
New govt order allows markets to open on all five weekdays
Jul 14, 2020 23:17 IST
Nine deaths, 213 fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab
Jul 14, 2020 23:17 IST
Weekend curbs: Ghaziabad admin to fully implement govt’s order, markets to open five-day a week
Jul 14, 2020 23:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.