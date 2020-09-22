Sections
PSPCL imposes ₹13- lakh fine for power violations in Ludhiana

The teams checked a total of 484 connections and imposed a fine ₹13 lakh on consumers for power theft and misuse of meters

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 21:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

To curb the menace of power thefts in the city, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials of the west circle in central zone, Ludhiana, conducted a massive raid in the West division area comprising Millerganj, Himmatpura, Bajigar Mohalla, Giaspura, Guru Nanak Colony, Mahadev Nagar, Samrat colony and Ganpati enclave of Sahnewal on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted following the directions of A Venu Prasad, CMD, PSPCL and DPS Grewal, director distribution.

Over 18 teams (distribution XEN’s SDOs and JE’s) conducted the raid in the wee hours of Tuesday. The teams checked a total of 484 connections and imposed a fine ₹13 lakh on consumers for power theft and misuse of meters. Of total connections checked, 21 cases of power theft and 19 UUE cases were detected.

PSPCL officials will continue to conduct the systemic raids in the near future to curb the menace of power thefts in the city and to ensure that residents are free from glitches of such unscrupulous practices.

