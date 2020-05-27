PSPCL releases helpline numbers for paddy-related complaints

The workers have been directed to immediately resolve the complaints received on the newly released numbers within the same day. (HT File Photo)

In view of the upcoming paddy season, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL’s) central zone has released a list of the contact numbers of nodal centres for the immediate redressal of grievances of consumers during summer season and farmers sowing crops.

The central zone of PSPCL comprises Ludhiana (east), Ludhiana (west), Khanna and suburban circles.

The department will also start helpline number 18001801512 from June 1 wherein people can make a complaint by giving a missed call from their registered mobile numbers.

Ludhiana central zone engineer-in-chief Daljit Inder Pal Singh Grewal said that keeping in view the paddy season, another toll-free number has been issued for the immediate redressal of grievances. “Since a large number of complaints are received on 1912 during summers, the nodal centres’ numbers have been issued for convenience of the power consumers and farmers,” he said.

The power department official also said that the workers have been directed to immediately resolve the complaints received on the newly released numbers within the same day, adding that an additional call centre would be set up in Mohali for four months from June 1 to register the complaints.

“Meanwhile, Chaura Bazar grid location will be started soon in Ludhiana and besides, there was an existing call centre in Janta Nagar, Ludhiana. A special team has been directed to solve this problem within 24 hours and provide uninterrupted power to the farmers for planting paddy,” Grewal said.

The official also said that the electrical workers going to the field for the redressal of grievances are equipped with safety kits and modern equipment.

CONTACT NUMBERS OF NODAL CENTRES

Khanna circle

Khanna division 964611219, Doraha division 9646112124, Mandi Gobindgarh division 9646112126, Amloh division 9646112021, Sirhind division 9646111993

Ludhiana East circle

City Centre division Daresi Chaura Bazar 9646112051, CMC 9646111217, Focal Point 9646111316, Sundernagar 9646111214

Ludhiana sub-circle

Addha Dakha division 9646112097, Jagraon 9646112101, Raikot 9646112099, Ahmedgarh 9646139994, Lalton Kalan 9646122363

Ludhiana West circle

Aggar Nagar Unit (1) 9646114711, Haibowal Agar Nagar Tech (2) 9646112093, Model Town (Dhandra) 9646114715, Model Town 9646114714, Estate 9646114687, Janta Nagar 9646114716

All these numbers will be functional from June 1.