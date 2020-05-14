PSPCL should announce relaxation in bill payment: Lok Insaaf Party

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) spokesperson Gagandeep Singh with others protesting outside PSPCL office on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) spokesperson Gagandeep Singh, alias Sunny Kainth, held a protest at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) central zone office on Thursday against the electricity department demanding consumers to pay the bills during the Covid-19 lockdown.

He met DPS Grewal, engineer-in-chief, PSPCL central zone, and requested him not to disconnect the connections of defaulters as many are facing financial troubles in such time of crises.

“I took the call of meeting the official after I received several complaints from consumers who said that they are being threatened to pay the power bills by some staff members who go for meter-reading and if they failed to do so, their connection would be snapped. I also carried around 1,000 bills of residents who had approached me,” he said.

“We collectively need to support each other at this time. Rather than burdening the consumers with penalty, PSPCL should announce further relaxation for the people who are devastated due to lockdown,” he said.

A party spokesperson said that DPS Grewal has assured him that power connections will not be cut at this time.

“PSPCL has already announced that no connection will be disconnected during the lockdown. However, we urge the consumers to pay the bills on time. Meanwhile, I have not given any assurance regarding the extension of relaxation of penalty on late bill payment which was till May 10,” said DPS Grewal.